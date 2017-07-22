Jazzing up the nine yards

Do you like wearing a silk saree but are bored of the same old style of draping? Are you keen to give a twist by styling it differently? These days, lightweight silk sarees are replacing the traditional heavy ones. This has made it easier for women to experiment with the nine-yard silk wonder in multiple ways and give the attire a modern look with various draping styles and funky accessories. Here are a few techniques that you can try out to adorn the silk ensemble.

The Dhoti Style

It was fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani who introduced the dhoti saree draping style for the first time on the ramp and gave the nine-yard drape an instant funky look. Instead of petticoats wear leggings or slim-fit jeans under the saree. Choose a lightweight plain silk and secure the front drape with the pleats. Instead of going for a plain blouse, team up this style with an attractive high-neck blouse or a full-sleeved one. Remember to keep the drape firmly secure in order to prevent it from falling apart as you walk.

The Capelet Style

The capelet style has a strong Indowestern influence. You can jazz up your plain silk saree with a flowing cape. Opt for an embroidered or netted cape to look stunning. Choose the cape as per the prints on your saree. Plain capelets will suit embroidered sarees while embroidered caplets will stand out on a plain silk saree.

The Loose Pleat Style

Do not like the tight-pallu style? Then leave the drape around the waist loose after forming skirt pleats. Ensure that you make the pallu broad and pin it on the shoulder. This style works well on heavy embellished silk or the ones that have heavy-bordered. You can experiment with an innovative blouse with contrast colours or prints that match well.

The Belt-saree Style

Instead of a traditional pearl or gold belt for your waist, opt for a chic broad belt to give a modern twist to your ensemble. Go for a full metal waist belt or an embellished one in leather to be worn above the waistline. Belts not only give a perfect structure but also allow the pleats to be in place.

The Lehenga Style

If you were thinking of something ethnic but with a modern twist for a wedding reception, you can go for a lehenga-saree combination. Wear an embellished flared skirt and choose a bright silk saree for the pallu. You can either pleat or set it free. The skirt could be of a different colour and fabric, but the pallu should be the highlight in silk.