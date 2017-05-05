How to pick power-packed breakfast cereals

Cereal – a quick and easy snack that used to be once America’s favourite breakfast item is now globally popular as a part of the morning meal to start the day with. Spoilt for choices in food stores with new products every other day, one has to pick the stuff that is full of nutrition, yet low in sugar that would fuel you up for the day.



The food you choose as breakfast is crucial as it energies you for the rest of the day. This solid low calorie morning food that is crunchy, high in fibre and slightly sweetened tastes great and keep you full. Granola, bran, whole grains, oats and corn etc. will keep you full straight through lunch time, reducing hunger long after breakfast is over. You can add your favourite fruit and nut toppings to it. If you love fruits, it will be a treat every morning.



Starting your day with cereal also leads to less cravings for unhealthy, high calorie and fat loaded foods. The protein rich cereals tend to be more satiating than those rich in carbs or fats according to the research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Wholegrain cereals, rich in dietary fibre, usually take longer to chew and eat and thus our brain has enough time to send out signals that we are full. It suppresses the crave for overeating. Also the dietary fibre helps in maintaining healthy weight even after being filling. It boosts energy and stamina, helping us to keep moving throughout the day.

It keeps us calm and helps us to concentrate better. It can be had with milk and yoghurt. If you eat plain cereal like oat meal, it becomes important to add nuts or seeds unless you are allergic to them. It will compensate carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats required by the body to function properly.



This good-for-you breakfast is a great bet for your morning to keep you satisfied in all senses. Go beyond staying full. Read the nutrition labels carefully. Pick the right variety for you.



Tips on how to choose a healthy cereal



It should have less than 10 grams of sugar per serving.



The key ingredient among the list should be any wholegrain.



Look for brands that show more than 5 grams of protein and at least 3 grams of fibre per serving.



Control the portions. It should not be too less or too much. 35 to 50 grams is sufficient according to your body requirements.