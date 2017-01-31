How to get a sexy chiseled jawline

Don't just sit there. Tilt your head and look up the ceiling. Gently rotate your neck and tone up your chin for a slimmer and sexy look in a few weeks' time.

What's in a look? Well, some may disagree, but looks matter. One may not be pretty or handsome. But a well-maintained body and a well-groomed look can do wonders to your appearance and speaks volume about your personality. All that beauty makeover is not done for nothing. It does make a whole lot of difference to you and how the world sees you.

And, talking about facial beauty, a lot of women find men with chiseled jawline attractive. A well defined and chiseled jawline can give men a sexy look.

Now, apart from aging and genetic conditions, being overweight can add extra fat and tissues under your chin. So get rid of that double chin with five easy exercises and tone up your jawline.

Straighten your back when standing or sitting.

Gently rotate your neck in full circle from shoulder to chest to shoulder to back. Complete 10 rotations clockwise and 10 anti-clockwise daily.

Straighten your back and down your shoulders. Look up at the ceiling tilting your head back. Press your tongue flat as much as possible to the roof of your mouth. In the same position lower your chin to your chest as far as possible. Without bending your upper back. Do it 20 times every day.



Open your mouth as wide as you can. Stick out your tongue as far as you can. Count 10 and relax. Do it ten times a day.



Tilt your head back and look at the ceiling. Try to kiss it extending your lips far away from your face as much as possible. Hold for five to six seconds and relax. Repeat it 20 times.

Keeping your lips closed, open your mouth to form an ‘O’ shape. Hold for 20 seconds and relax. Repeat it 20 times a day.



Besides this workout, you may try some natural treatments too –



Gently massage your double chin and neck area with slightly warm cocoa butter or wheat germ oil. Do it twice a day, preferably in the morning before bathing and at night before going to bed.

Whisk two egg whites with little peppermint oil. Apply this pack and rinse off with lukewarm water after half an hour.



Chew sugar free gums several times a day.



Why deny yourself what you can have. Follow these few exercise regularly to get that sexy look. A well-toned look makes you look smart, more attractive and confident.