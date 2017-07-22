How to boost your immune system?

Heavy rain brings down the temperature and the rainy weather can get quite cold in some places. Following it, your immune system too can fall to at an all-time low. While you may be eating all the right food and a perfect balanced diet, you may still be prone to many airborne or waterborne diseases during monsoon. This is because you may be missing out on some food in your diet. Make sure to include some of the foods in your daily diet that will prevent you from falling sick all the time.

"The stronger your immune system, the more balanced you will feel, health wise. The first step towards building a strong immune system is by adopting healthy eating habits. Every part of your body, including your immune system functions better when it is protected against infections, viruses, flu etc. This is mainly be achieved by healthy-living strategies," says food and nutrition expert Dolly Kumar says.



"Good nutrition, plenty of water and an active lifestyle are a few habits one should adopt this season," she says as she gives the following tips.

Neem: This herb is known to help boost your immune system also with cooling down your body internally. Neem has both anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties that help keep your skin clean, radiant and healthy. Also known to have blood purifying properties, neem helps clear toxins and impurities from the blood leaving you with a strengthened immune system. Pop a neem capsule in the morning for a calmed and purified self!



Muesli: Keeping one nourished from the inside during this time is not only important but also necessary to remain healthy. Kick-start your mornings with Muesli and be high on energy all day long! Rich in dietary fibre, proteins, iron and anti-oxidants, this power-food is a healthy mix of rolled oats, wheat flakes and corn flakes along different flavours. A nutritiously satisfying meal, dribble some multifloral honey over a bowl of muesli with skimmed milk and pleasure that sweet tooth.

Oats: You can also indulge in a steaming bowl of masala oats or oats with vegetables. Rich in dietary fibre and protein, Oats are a low-calorie food that would keep one fuller for longer. Oats are also proven to manage cholesterol levels, maintain healthy body weight and reduce risk of blood sugar and diabetes.



Green Tea: Do you usually feel an energy dip in the afternoon or are suffering with a sore throat due to the weather? Ditch the sweet, carbonated drinks you usually indulge in and opt for a warm cup of green tea. Green Tea comes packed with powerful anti-oxidants and nutrients that help regulate blood sugar, improve brain function and enhance metabolism. This ’super-drink’ has essential minerals, bioactive compounds and fat-burning qualities, that not only help in increasing the detoxification process in the body but also, aid in weight loss. Along with this alluring aroma and pleasant taste, your body is bound to stay hydrated and fresh!