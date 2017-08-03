Hot water, the perfect slimming mantra!

What is your mantra for staying slim and beautiful? Or, are you doing nothing to control your weight? Perhaps, you don't really have to do much. Simply begin your day with a glass of plain warm water and consume plenty of safe drinking water throughout the day everyday.

Drinking a good amount of water will keep your body well hydrated, help detox your system and eat lesser, which may result in weight control and healthier body, skin and hair growth.

Are you drinking water the right way? Follow the tips below and see the positve change it makes.

Drink at least a glass or two of hot or warm water first thing in the morning.

Drink hot water in the morning to flush out toxins in the body along with your breakfast.

Drink a glass of water before hitting the bed for the night's sleep.

Drink hot water after food. It will help regulate stomach acids and help digest food better.

Drink plain hot or warm water as often as you can and as much as you can.

Notice the healthy change in your skin, health and body after a month or two or regular intake of plenty of water. Drinking water is the easiest thing to do to lose or control weight and stay healthy and beautiful.