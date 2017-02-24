Here's how to use night cream to look younger

Beautiful and glowing skin makes you look younger and gorgeous. Here are a few things you can do to have that supple, flawless skin and be the ageless beauty.



Take good care of your skin in the night to get that healthy, supple and toned look. Night care can work wonders for your skin when done in a right way. They are recommended for all skin types and all ages starting from 20 to 50 years and above.

Choose the right night cream considering your age, skin type and problem to make it beautifully radiant. Ingredients used in the night cream fight aging, wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, pigmentation and acne.



If you are in 20's and want to start with a night cream, you may opt for one that contains honey, aloe vera and other natural oils. At this age, hydrate your skin with natural ingredients only to make it feel soft.



In early 30's, you may use a cream comprising of amino-acids, retinols and other anti-oxidants. These components help in stimulating cell growth. Use it daily to combat uneven complexion and wrinkled skin.



At the age of 40, you may rely upon a cream that contains soy extracts, peptides, retinols, collagen and vitamins. The appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging can be delayed with these special nutrients that aid in fighting free radicals.



When you are 50 or above, proper night care of the skin becomes all the more important. You may need night creams that can moisturise old and matured skin beautifully.



To get the best out of this night care regimen, cleanse your face first thing with a gentle cleanser and water and then follow it up with a suitable cream. Apply the cream on your face and neck in circular motion with upward stroke. It’s ideal to be used 30 minutes before you go to bed. Be religious in following the schedule without skipping even a single day and have an eight-hour sound sleep for effective results. You have to be little patient to see the miracles. It may take few days or weeks to again depending upon the skin type, age and problem.

Although night care concept is old, not many people really use it as a part of their daily lifestyle. Take good care of your skin every night religiously. Soon, your skin will glow with youthful beauty and health.

Important: If you have an oily skin, go for an oil free cream. For dry skin, look for oil-based, or intense moisturising cream and lotion.