Add healthy vegetable soups to your fitness menu

Maintain good health, body, weight, skin and hair with soup. Health consciousness helps you find the healthiest and tastiest foods in the world. There once was a time when soups were only home-made. But, today, ready to make soup are sold in dry powdered form with different flavour and brand names. These packet soups can be convenient and tastier but not healthier than home-made soups. Stick to natural organic ingredients and right serving size to stay fit and healthy.

Here are five vegetarian soups that will make you will feel good.

Tomato soup

Star flavour – Tomato

Calories – 102 per serving

Perks – Tomato contains vitamin k, E, A, C, calcium and other essential minerals. Together, they aid digestion, cardio vascular health, blood circulation, mental health, weight loss, bone health, male fertility, regulating blood sugar and protection against various cancers.

Spinach mushroom soup

Star flavours – Mushroom and spinach

Calories – 137 per serving

Perks – This soup is potent source of iron, vitamins and other nutrients. Its regular intake is good for eyesight, bone health and immune system. It reduces the risk of cardio vascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. Have it daily to lower the levels of cholesterol. With a good quantity of milk, this soup is considered richer and creamier than other soups.

Mix vegetable soup

Star flavours – Broccoli, zucchini, tomato, celery, cabbage, carrot and moong sprout.

Calories – 150 per serving

Perks – These ingredients are a great source of nutrients, including vitamins, protein and minerals. With relatively low calories, these vegetables helps to slim down. Make it a part of your regular diet. It can combat various cancers, high blood pressure, cholesterol, heart diseases and boost immune system.

Sweet corn soup

Star flavours – Sweet corn kernels, green onion, celery

Calories 70

Perks - Corns contain a lot of dietary fibre, vitamin B12, iron and folic acid boosting energy, improving vision and preventing from anaemia and high cholesterols. Due to high concentration of folic acid, pregnant women should have it every day. It is anti-aging and too good for skin and hair. Corn soup may enhance skin textures, remove facial acne scars and strengthen hair strands enhancing blood circulation in the scalp.

Chinese all clear soup

Star flavours – Green beans, mushrooms, celery, onion, garlic, spinach, cabbage, lettuce, carrot.

Calories – 119

Perks – Thanks to the organic blend of the vegetables in the stock. It is light, healthy and nutritious. You can use any vegetables of your taste. The fine sautéed vegetables are perfect for colourful garnishing and palate. They lose least nutrients with the Chinese approach of cooking. It’s a great combo of low calorie with healthy cooking. It is a natural detoxifier and help treat osteoporosis.

Nothing gives you a more cosy feeling like a bowl of tasty soup in winter evenings. Those who want to drop couple of kilos quickly in a safe fun way may replace wholesome dinners with vegetable-based soup.