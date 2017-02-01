Get permanent tattoo the safe way

Tattoo art today has become a fad fascination for the young generation than ever before. It's a strong style and fashion statement. Permanent designs are made on the top layer of the skin by inserting pigment through pricks. While some choose to have small tattoos, some opt for whole body tattooing. Some designs are simple whereas some are intrinsic and the process can be quite long.

However, some questions are obvious when it comes to getting permanent tattoos.

Does it lead to bleeding?



While tattooing, the damage to the skin is minimal. Some people bleed very little. Some bleed more. Many don’t bleed at all. Bleeding depends on the type of your skin and the design you choose.



Is it painful?



Whether or not a person feels pain while being inked depends on one’s pain threshold, type of body area to be pricked and quality of immune system one has. The pain is almost nil on some parts of the body. They are lower back, upper shoulder, shoulder, outer arm, forearm, thigh and calf. The medium discomfort areas are shoulder blade and outer thigh area. The most painful parts are wrist, knee, back of the knee, ankle, foot, inner thighs, spine, head, neck, ribcage and hand. If you are a beginner in receiving this form of skin art, you may start your permanent ink journey from any of the regions that hurt the least.



Risks and safety measures



The dyes used in tattoo art may lead to allergic reactions such as itchy rashes at the tattoo site.



If the instrument used to form tattoo is contaminated with diseased blood and not sterilized properly, it may cause various blood borne diseases like hepatitis B, hepatitis C and tetanus.



Tattoo pigments may lead to bad quality of MRI images. During MRI the tattoo areas may swell and burn when exposed to the magnetic rays.



Don’t get tattoos done or get them removed during pregnancy.



Consult your doctor to check for the allergies you may have with this art. Mention them to the artist before well in time. If you experience any allergic reaction, you may need medication and treatment.



Before and after care

Follow the instructions of the tattoo artist devotedly.

It can be painful and healing may take time. It requires few days off from your daily chores.



You may use aftercare products in the supervision of some professional.



Drink plenty of water and other healthy fluids.



Eat nutritional food for early and safe recovery.



Get rid of the fears of getting tattoo and hit the road with beautiful tattoos. When you overcome your fears, you will find it cool and smooth cruising. They may also be removed with the help of an expert dermatologist. If you want permanent tattoo on your skin, look at its prons and cons before you plunge for it. There are many tattoo experts and studios in street corners and big fashion markets and malls. Take enough time to find the best tattoo artist with a registered studio, infection control systems and an amusing work portfolio. Remember ‘a tattoo is forever’.