Foods that can help save your child from obesity

Is your child suffering from the problem of obesity? Are you struggling to control your child's diet? Fret not, some food can help treat the problem effectively.

Unhealthy eating patterns result in obesity in most kids. However, let a healthcare professional decide whether your child is obese, and know all about diet care and nutritional food plan for obesity.

Vitamin D rich food: Every cell in your child’s body needs vitamin D to function properly including the bad fat cells. It is a key that supports body fat melting mechanism. Breakfast cereals margarine and oily fishes are best food sources of vitamin D for kids.

Calcium rich food: Research shows that people who eat enough calcium have a lower percentage of body fat. These foods help to control appetite and lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Milk cheese yogurt tofu soybean and nuts are best to fulfill a child’s requirement of calcium rich diet.

Folate rich food: Folate is a water soluble B vitamin that contains additional glutamate residues. Folate rich food is necessary not only to maintain a good body shape but also for oral health and healthy skin hair and finger nails as well. Brown rice green vegetables sprouts breakfast cereals and oat bread are rich in folate.

Vitamin C rich food: Citrus foods like lemons oranges grape fruits and tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin C. According to the lsquo;Journal of the American College of Nutritionrsquo; sufficient amount of vitamin C increases body fat oxidation during moderate exercise. Higher vitamin C intakes are associated with lower body mass indexes.

Natural protein rich food: Protein is the most important nutrient for weight loss. With high intake of protein you can boost metabolism reduce appetite and change several weight regulating hormones in your kid. Red meat fish pulses cereals green vegetables are protein rich food.

Educate yourself and your children about good nutrition and inculcate the habit of healthy eating in them for a lifetime. Healthy food leads to healthy weight and healthy weight in turn reduces health risks. Take care of all aspects of your child’s growth.