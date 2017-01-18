Fill your heart and home with the freshness of Kashmir Rose

It's cold. But soon it will be spring. This spring, fill your home with the velvety and soft beauty of red Kashmir rose. It signifies love, charm, happiness and sometimes grief. Peeping through the lush hedges, the beautifully fragrant flower can make a garden come alive.

Cut them in bulk in long stem and strong green support. Tie them in a bunch and place it in a vase, and let it sparkle up your place. They are perfect for beautifying a place, spreading romance, fragrance and positive energy.

They are great to welcome a new born or pay homage to a departed soul. They help to express your love or apology for your mistakes. The gorgeous flowers form a part of socialising while greeting on ceremonies and festivals. It fits dreamily in all palates of life.

It shines with full sunlight and shivers in harsh cold. Though away from its home of valleys, it can still bring joy and freshness to the urban homes.