Savour the Monday sweetness

It's a new day. Don't make it just another manic Monday. Shoo away the Monday blues with your favourite sweet dish
Weekend bliss is over and you are back to the grind. But, don't make it just another manic Monday. Shoo away the Monday blues with some sweetness.
Try this pretty fruity pudding and fill your day with sweetness. Rich in calcium and vitamin D, this recipe of fruity custard pudding is a nutritious and delicious treat to celebrate any day. It is easy to make and utterly sweetly delicious.
Preparation time: 20 minutes; Cooking time: 45 minutes; Setting time in refrigerator: Three hours; Serves six
Ingredients:
Fat free milk - 1 litre, Custard powder - 6 table spoons, Sugar - 5 table spoons, Fresh cream - 2 cups. Mix fruit cocktail tin - 1 small, Sliced fruit cake - 1 small packet, Cake-fruit - 1 table spoon
Method:
Keep the milk on high flame and let it boil
Mix custard powder in normal water to make a thick
Slow the flame when the milk boils and add custard solution in it
Keep stirring it slowly, otherwise lumps will start forming
Let it boil for 15-20 minutes but stir constantly
Add four table spoons of sugar in it and mix well
Cook it for 10 more minutes
Turn off the gas and let it cool at room temperature
Take fresh cream and add one table spoon of sugar in it
Beat it gently. It is better to add sugar powder instead of sugar crystals to mix easily and properly
Cut open the mix fruit tin and drain the sugar syrup
Chop the fruit finely
Take a deep glass tray having edges on all the four sides
Spread a layer of sweetened cream at the bottom of the tray
Place the slices of cake on it
Spread the second layer of cream on top of the cake slices
Mix all the chopped fruits in the custard after it gets cool. Pour it on the layer of cake and cream
Garnish with red and green cake fruit
Refrigerate it for three hours and serve it chilled
No doubt, puddings have high calories. But we have reduced few calories content by using skimmed milk instead of full cream milk. So, break your diet rule, go ahead and enjoy this creamy custard pudding.