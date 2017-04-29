Enjoy Indian summer with desi Aam Panna

Quench your thirst with a desi cooling drink - Indian summer specialty. This one is a mix of sweet, sour, salty and spicy flavours. Cool off the heat this weekend with aam panna, made of green mango. A delightful mix of mint leaves and black pepper powder makes it truly mouthwatering. Here's a recipe you can make it yourself.

Serves: 10; Cooking time: 15 minutes; Preparation time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Raw mangoes 500 grams

Sugar 250 grams

Mint leaves few

Black salt 2 tsp

Black pepper powder 2 tsp

Roasted cumin seed powder 2 tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

Peel raw mangoes. Pressure cook them whole adding half cup of water.

After a whistle, reduce the flame for 10 minutes.

Turn off the gas and let the pressure comes out on its own.

Take out the mangoes and let them cool.

Take out the pulp and remove the seeds.

Process it in a food processor adding mint leaves and remaining water in the cooker.

Sieve it.

Add more water to make a consistency little thicker than soft drink.

Add sugar, black salt, salt, cumin powder and black pepper powder.

Serve in a tall glass with ice cubes.

Raw mangoes are in season only a few months of the year. Try this recipe before they are gone from the vegetable market. You will crave for this icy refreshing drink to cool your body once you know the the taste.