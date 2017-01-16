Eat bean sprouts the safest way

Mung bean sprouts are loaded with health benefits. They can be eaten raw or cooked. It is advisable to use mung beans that are organically grown without the use of synthetic fertilisers, pesticides, herbicides or fungicides. Home sprouting are healthier and more hygienic than the ones sold in market. So make bean sprouts at home.

Health benefits – Sprouts are low calorie nutrition that aids weight loss. Being rich in vitamin B complex, they are immensely beneficial for pregnant women and their babies. Bean sprouts are an excellent source of vitamin K that contributes to blood clotting during an injury. It also improves calcium absorption in the body and help build strong bones. Its vitamin C content improves immune system by producing white blood cells. Packed with dietary fibre, it may improve digestion and help prevent constipation. The dietary folate content in sprouts may help treat some brain disorders like Alzheimer.

Easy and best way to sprout mung beans –

Wash mung beans in running water till they are thoroughly cleaned.

Soak them in a clear bowl that is big enough to let them dip completely for eight hours.

Drain the water and rinse them with fresh water.

Put them in a closed jar.

Keep it in a cool, dry and dark place for 24 hours. The mung will start sprouting.

Risk – The sprouts do not guarantee the elimination of all harmful bacteria that grow in warm and humid condition needed by the seeds to sprout and grow even if all sanitary conditions are taken care of at home. To reduce the risk of illness due to bacteria, you should not eat raw sprouts. Cook them thoroughly to kill the harmful bacteria.

Consider adding the sprouts in your diet but it should be well cooked