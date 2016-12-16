  1. Home
Eat almonds daily to reduce belly fat

Adding almonds in your daily diet could keep you in good shape.

Size zero may not be on every woman's mind. But a slim and trim waist, yes! All women would die for a beautiful figure with a flat belly. Regular workout, low-calorie diet and active lifestyle can help you attain it. According to a study, adding almonds in your daily diet could help improve heart conditions and keep you in good shape.

Experts suggest a daily snack of 42 gram almonds:-

1 To reduce fat around the abdomen

2 To reduce bad cholesterol and

3 To help fight cardiovascular diseases and reduce heart risk factors.

4 To maintain body weight.

5 To make you look younger and leaner.

6 To make you feel lighter and better.

Continue having almonds daily for at least six weeks and see the result. The study appeared in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

