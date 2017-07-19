Easy, do-it-yourself manicure

Putting makeup on or dressing up for a special occasion is very easy, especially after the tips that we've been giving you, but has it ever happened to you that when you're all dressed up, some broken or badly manicured nails ruin your image? Most likely this has happened to you. It happened to all of us. It's hard to get a manicure every week, and also expensive. That's why in this article we're sending you the best tips to do your own manicure at home and always have impeccable hands.

Start at the Beginning

Set a day of the week to dedicate a few minutes to your hands. That way it will be easier to always keep them impeccable. For me, for example, I know that Sundays are my day of 'beauty at home'; I take advantage of the day to take care of my hands, apply a facial masque and then fix my hair. I set apart some hours every week to dedicate them to me. It's great. Try it! What's more, you deserve it.

What do you need to do a manicure at home? To do your own manicure at home, you don't need much more than the following tools:

Orange stick: The orange stick removes the cuticle and the dirt from your nails. They are economical and are useful. You can use them to remove nail polish from around the fingers when you accidentally paint outside your fingernail contour. Just soak the orange stick in nail polish remover and quickly remove the edges.

Nail clipper: It's better to file your nails to shape them, but sometimes it's necessary to cut them to equal lengths. Use a nail clipper instead of scissors.

File or emery board: Invest in a good, long-lasting file. The best ones are made of cardboard. Choose a size that you like and keep it. Also, there are some files that are stronger on one side than on the other. These are the ideal kind because that way you only have to buy one.

Nail buffer and polisher: Usually files have one side to file the nail and another to give it shine. If it's not the case with yours, obtain a nail buffer and polisher. These smoothen out your nails if theyíre peeling.

Transparent treatment nail polish: You need to choose something that works well with you. If your nails are always breaking, you need a nail hardener, of if they're dry, you need a moisturising treatment. Usually, any pharmacy will have an entire treatment range at very accessible prices. This nail polish also serves as a transparent nail polish when you donít feel like painting them.

Cuticle oil: This is one of the best buys you can make to have impeccable hands. These oils soften and moisturises the cuticle. If you are not good at cutting your cuticles, you can skip this step by using this product.

Colored nail polish: Choose the colours you like and that coordinate with the image you want to project. For example, if you have a special dinner, paint your nails a wine red. It looks very nice, especially if your nails aren't too long. Or, for example, if you have a business lunch, paint your fingernails a porcelain tone; it's very elegant and discrete. If you feel like adding a touch of colour and fun, paint your nails a dark pink. Why not?

Protective/strengthening polish: This foundation will help your coloured nail polish to last longer and will add a nice shine to your polish.

Exfoliating lotion: You can use a body exfoliating lotion or else you can make a natural one with sugar and olive oil. Try itóitís amazing! This is one of my most ancient tips. I don't remember where I read it or from whom I learned it, but the truth is that I use it every week and I love it! All you need are two teaspoons of white sugar and four tablespoons of virgin olive oil (if you prefer, you can use moisturising body oil, but olive oil has worked well for me. Mix together well and apply to your hands, rubbing them gently. Don't forget the fingers and the nails. You can also use this exfoliating lotion on your forearms and elbows; then rinse yourself with lukewarm water. Your hands will feel soft and like new!

Moisturising hand cream: Buy a good moisturiser for your hands, one that adapts to your needs. For example, if your hands crack easily or you have dark spots, buy what you need.

Nail polish remover: The ones that are especially good are those that donít contain acetone, as this is very aggressive and many people are allergic to it.

FOLLOW THESE STEPS

Follow these steps to take care of your hands easily and quickly.

1. Remove all nail polish from your nails.

2. Cut your nails to an equal length.

3. File your nails and use the buffer to leave them smooth.

4. Use the orange stick to eliminate any leftover dirt and to softly remove the cuticles (I donít recommend cutting the cuticles at home, as I think this is very difficult and a job best left to professionals. I know that some of you do this. If you already do this and you're happy with the result, continue doing so. If not, just try to soften them with cuticle oil.

5. Exfoliate your hands. Follow the advice we gave you previously. You'll see the result immediately.

6. Dry your hands well. This step is very important. If you've exfoliated your hands with olive oil and you don't dry your hands off well, especially the nails, the nail polish will not last long. Remember to dry yourself carefully.

7. Paint your nails. Follow this order: treatment foundation, coloured nail polish, another coat of coloured nail polish, and protective/strengthening nail polish. It's a lot of coats, but remember that you want your nails to look perfect all week long.

8. Moisturize your hands. Lastly and once at least an hour has gone by (yes, one hour if not, after all the effort, your nails will be immediately ruined when you apply the moisturiser), moisturise your hands carefully.

PRACTICAL ADVICE

Paint your fingernails while you watch TV or listen to music or read a magazine. Take some time to relax, and take advantage of it while the polish dries.

You can follow the majority of these steps on your feet as well. The exfoliating cream is great for your feet

Once a month, cover your hands in a moisturising face masque and put on some cotton gloves. Sleep in them, and the next day your hands will feel like new.

Do this manicure every two months. That way your hands will need lesser care, especially the cuticles.

Whenever a cuticle acts up, apply oil on it. You will see how upon moisturising it, it will immediately soften and won't bother you.

Remember: Our hands are an important part of our personal image. Donít neglect them!