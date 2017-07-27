Dengue Fever: Heal with juice

Monsoon woes come in the form of many waterborne diseases, including dengue. The symptoms of dengue fever, a viral disease spread by a mosquito named Aedes aegyptis, are many. The patient suffers from prolong fever, rashes on the skin, fatigue, severe headache, muscular pain, joint ache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and vomiting.

The platelet level goes down severely when the fever is high, which may lead to excessive internal bleeding that could be fatal. If you suffer from these symptoms, be cautious and visit your doctor immediately. Besides the medical treatment, try few natural remedies of different types of juice which can help you recover easily.

Aloe Vera juice: The fall in platelet level leads to fall in amino acid. So to increase platelet count and amino acid, drink aloe vera juice twice a day and fight off the fever.

Pomegranate juice: Pomegranate has strong anti-oxidants which can increase the platelet level. This juice can help to produce lymphocytes and strengthen the immune system of the body. Drink this juice twice or thrice a day and feel better day by day.

Papaya leaves juice: The juice of fresh papaya leaves is also said to effectively fight dengue virus. Take two tablespoon of this juice twice a day and recover fast from the disease. Never boil or cook the leaves to get the juice. Otherwise all the dengue fighting ingredients will get destroyed.

Goat milk: Deficiency of selenium mineral and decrease in platelet count are the main complication of dengue. Goat’s milk is one of the richest source of selenium as compared to milk of cow and sheep. It is also found to help with the digestive and metabolic utilisation of various minerals which are good to fight dengue virus.

Neem leaves juice: The juice of neem leaves increase white blood cells and blood platelet count in the body. So a person infected with dengue virus should take it twice a day. It also boosts the immunity level of the body.

Guava juice: Guava juice mixed with little honey has shown good results in fighting the disease. Drink it at least once in a day for fast recovery. It tastes good too and will soothe the taste buds of the patient with its sweetness.

Gooseberry juice: Gooseberries are a rich source of vitamin C. Daily consumption of this juice is very helpful to cure dengue fever.

Basil leave juice: Chewing basil leaves or drinking its tea has a significant healing effect on dengue patient. It improves the immunity of the patient too.

Barley grass juice: Drink barley grass juice to see rapid increase in platelet count. It will help fight the side effects of the disease too.

Carrot, cucumber and lemon juice: Serve the dengue patient with the juice of these three veggies. It will help to boost the immune system and fight with the after effects of the disease.

Dengue has become a major health problem in India and worldwide. The growing urban population is trying to control the spread of this vector borne disease. Try these home treatments which may help you to get rid of the illness in a safe and healthy way.