Create your own fashion impressions with armlets

Stylish armlets are one of the latest fashion trends among modern women globally.

In the Indian culture, it is mostly worn during weddings. The Mughal period was one of the most opulent eras of armlet making and adorning, be it the royal men or women. Travelling through cultures and places, armlets have seen several innovations. Today, it has become a high fashion item.

Carved out of gold, silver and other metals, armlets come in various eye-catching designs. Inspired by the regal times, the snake, crocodile and peacock shapes are still trendy. With the meticulous efforts of designers, the new shapes and designs have evolved – the circular and square gold bands studded with diamonds, rubies, emeralds and other precious stones. Those 22 carat gold armlet adorned with polki diamonds and south sea pearls or peacock kundan vanki are also a hit among the fashionistas.

Well crafted armlets go well with lehengas, saris and sleeveless traditional as well as modern attires. One can flaunt heavy ornate ones at weddings, engagements, parties and other spiritual or social occasions. With casual wears, you can sport with a simple delicate piece.

Armlets are becoming popular among Bollywood celebrities too. One can spot them wearing exotic ones in reel and real.

It is a glamorous ornament for models walking on the ramp with poise and boldness. Besides the fashion world, girls and women in common are also seen adorning this accessory as a part of their chic or traditional wear.

The ethnic significance of this ornament can be felt when a Bharatnatyam dancer wears it around her arms while performing.

The sky high prices of gold has changed the whole scenario for people to buy gold armlets. It has driven up the demand for plated ones that come as a pleasant option for those who prefer opulence at humble cost. A remarkable range of fancy real gold and plated armlets in numerous stunning designs is waiting for its patron’s compliment and that’s you. If you are going for a gold one, check it out at top jewellery stores known for products with class and quality. Wear them to grab maximum eyeballs!