Crafting rich wedding dreams

As the Vogue Wedding Show 2017 is set for the launch of its fifth edition, Vogue India Editor Priya Tanna says that weddings in India are "memory makers" and the show this time is set to craft the wedding dreams of many.

"Weddings in India are richly steeped in tradition, and yet contemporary in their essence–they are more than events, they are memory makers. To help craft the wedding of your dreams, we have brought together a select gathering of experts, brands and services at our three-day long wedding showcase."

The luxury bridal show will be held at the Taj Palace here from August 4 to 6.

"From the country’s leading bridal wear designers, stunning jewellery brands to masterclasses conducted by renowned industry experts in hair, make-up, skin, beauty, nutrition and wellness, it is a ready reckoner for every bride and bridegroom to be. No wonder then that in its 5th year, the Vogue Wedding show has become seminal to the industry,” she said in a statement.

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari will be the face of the show this season.

“It’s totally incredible to be the face of the 5th edition of the Vogue Wedding Show. If its Vogue you can expect nothing but the best and I enjoyed every moment of the shoot, Hydari said.

"Weddings are a happy occasion and this shoot and the day spent in the 'wedding house' was nothing short of joyous. Perhaps, like an ode to the most beautiful wedding,” the actress added.

The Vogue Wedding Show, curated by Vogue India, featuring luxurious and personalided wedding services, was launched in 2013.