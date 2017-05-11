Chapter on cleanliness

‘Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression.” - Dr. Haim Ginott

These impressions inscribed on their mind lasts a lifetime. Therefore, we need to inculcate good qualities and habits in our children from a very early age. Of all the qualities and good practice that we need to instill is the habit of cleanliness, following which keeps them disease-free and happy.

Even a slight negligence in following the regime can lead to ailments, ultimately giving way to serious illnesses, such as, infections, allergies, etc. Therefore, Personal cleanliness needs to be addressed and put into practice very firmly, from a very young age.

Here are some tips related to personal cleanliness-

Begin your child’s day with asking them to freshen up followed by a meticulous hand wash.

They must brush their teeth properly for at least2-3 minutes, followed by washing the mouth with a mouth-wash

Educate them to take a bath properly with anti-bacterial soap everyday/regularly.

Encourage them to wash hands before and after every meal with good quality anti-bacterial soap.

Teach them the use of tissue while coughing or sneezing.

Instruct them to wear washed, cleaned and ironed clothes.

Direct them to avoid putting fingers and things like pencils, pens and erasers in their nose and mouth.

People, who consider cleanliness important in their life, are conscious about dust free, garbage free area around them, too. They realise their role in keeping the society clean and also consider it their responsibility to educate others on taking up this habit seriously.

However, cleanliness is the responsibility of each and every individual living in the home, the society, the community and the country. We all should be careful in properly disposing off the waste in dustbins, so as to prevent spreading of infections in home and surroundings.

In order to inculcate the virtue of environmental cleanliness deep into the children, they must be taught not to spill food while eating. They should not to throw bits of papers or garbage on the floor. Children should be advised to keep their things in proper place like toys and books. They must carry paper bags, whenever they move out, so as to avoid disposal of garbage in the open.

Apart from teaching them basic cleanliness etiquettes, it is also important to involve them in keeping the surroundings clean. We, the parents, are our child’s first teacher and role model and must practice what we preach.

Executive Director of Shemrock Preschools & the Founder Director of Shemford Futuristic Schools