Celebs' lifestyle: What's their fitness mantra?

It's not just about staying slim and trim or having a size zero figure. It's also about staying fit, and who doesn't want to be fit as a fiddle. But fitness requires a dedicated regular health regime. Common people can skip over it. But celebrities can’t afford to overlook it. Fitness plays a key role in their personal as well as their professional lives.

To work and survive in the industry and to earn a big fan following, actors need to stay fit and look fit all the time. They have to follow a special strength training routine and a balanced approach towards not only fitness, but also wellness. And, going by the trend, Bollywood stars are great inspiration when it comes to beauty and fitness. Their fitness mantra includes yoga, meditation, martial arts, strict diet, trekking, healthy eating and others.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the gorgeous Bollywood diva and yoga queen, is passionate about fitness. She leads the way with her beautiful body, flawless skin and gorgeous hair. Her fitness regimen includes light runs on treadmill, lifting light dumb-bells and using heavier weights on the legs for a more defined body. She does strength training exercises on two days, cardio workouts on one day and yoga on two days per week. She meditates for 10 minutes after yoga to calm herself. When it comes to dieting, she prefers to eat sensibly in right proportions. She stays away from sugary and fizzy drinks and loves to have green tea. She eats her last meal by eight pm that is three hours before her bed time to complement her fitness.

The hot and fitness freak Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is an inspiration to all due to his reversed aging process which he achieved through martial art, functional workout and strict diet. According to him as per reports, one must give at least one hour to one’s body to keep fit and healthy. His inclination is towards natural therapy to achieve fitness. He does various types of exercises like martial arts, yoga, meditation, swimming, basketball, trekking and gym. He finishes his last meal by 7 pm, goes to bed by 9 pm and wakes up by 4.30 am to follow his fitness schedule.

Healthy eating is the secret for glam star Deepika Padukone, who was a state-level badminton player too, follows a strict workout routine. “I do regular exercise, yoga, eat healthy and think positive, this is what makes me look good,” Deepika was quoted as saying in reports. She goes to gym whenever she likes. Yoga, walk, Pilates, stretching and dance are the activities which she loves to do every day. She said, ”I do a lot of free-hand weights and four to five sets of stretching exercises with 20 reps in between Pilates or stretching routines. This is her fitness mantra.

How can we forget the superstar of Hindi cinema who is famous for his abs? Being a fitness freak, he doesn’t like to skip his fitness schedules. During the Body Power Expo 2016 in Mumbai, the sultan of Bollywood, Salman Khan said, “More than in the gym, the body is made out of the gym”. He does disciplined weight training for three days a week and cardio thrice a week. His focus is mainly on his biceps, triceps, abs, legs and back, sources close to him said.

Respect your body, says Arjun Rampal, whose lifestyle apart from working for films, is keeping fit. “I believe that fitness needs to come from within you. You need to respect your body. Only then will you have the zeal to maintain it. For me, keeping fit is a part of my lifestyle,” the model-turned actor said.

Fitness means a great deal to all celebrities. Celebrity’s comments have always inspired everyone to try and achieve fitness. They also face roadblocks but they keep moving and working out. No obstacle could stop them in achieving their fitness goal. Known for strict workout routines and diet plans, most of the stars have found a way to follow a balanced and healthy lifestyle instead of clinging to crazy fad diets to be fit. Hats off to them!