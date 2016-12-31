The cooking on weekends has never been in question for passionate cooks. The enthusiasm of trying a new recipe depends on the comfort and availability of time. What more can we ask for if this New Year eve is falling on the weekend. So, here is a delicious starter that is easy to make with few ingredients freshly and easily available in winter season. Your satisfaction by serving this delightful snack will go a long way in warming up this special evening.

Serves: 8

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

Mushrooms 500 grams

Cauliflower 500 grams

Cottage cheese 500 grams

Capsicum 2 large

Spring onions 6 (Big)

Garlic cloves 20 (big)

Ginger 2 inches thick piece

Green chillies 5

Coriander leaves few

Corn flour 2 cups

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Azinomotto ½ tsp

Salt To taste

Tomato ketchup 4 tbsp

Red chilli sauce 1 tbsp

Soya sauce 2 tbsp

Vinegar 1 tbsp

Oil For frying

Method:

Grind garlic, ginger and green chillies separately to fine pastes.

Finely chop onions, capsicums and green coriander leaves.

Cut cottage cheese in cubes of 1” by 1”.

Take out the small florets of cauliflower.

Add enough water to corn flour to make a thick paste.

Heat oil for frying in a deep pan.

Dip whole mushrooms, cauliflower florets and cottage cheese cubes one by one in the corn flour batter and coat properly.

Deep fry them till golden and keep aside.

Take another pan. Heat one tablespoon of oil.

Saute garlic paste for a minute. Add ginger and green chillies paste in it. Cook till tender.

Add chopped onions and cook for few seconds.

Add capsicum and saute for a minute.

Put all the spices, sauces and aginomotto and mix well.

Add fried cheese cubes, mushrooms and cauliflower florets and saute for 10 minutes.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot in a boat shape serving dish.

Add on – You can serve steaming mushroom soup with this sizzling starter. It makes a great combination.

This is a too good recipe. So, don’t burn a hole in your pocket to expensive restaurants on this New Year eve. Try it at home and welcome the New Year with great zest and warmth in a relaxing way. ‘HAPPY 2017!’