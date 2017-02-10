Candles and candies for Valentine's Day

Soon it'll be Valentine's Day, time to celebrate love for each other and a time to shower love on your loved ones. Loving someone is a wonderful experience. Giving your heart to someone special brings you ultimate joy in return, and makes your life meanigful and complete.

The spirit, sensations, pain of separation and ecstasy of togetherness are all a part of love and loving, no matter which day and time. Yet, Valentine's Day ignites the romantic emotions with an extra ‘wow’. So what's your plan this Valentine's Day?

Exchanging cards, flowers, chocolates and candies between love birds is a century-old tradition observed on February 14 marked as Valentines' Day. With time, it has become a valuable and enjoyable part of a relationship. It is a day to express love, propose, make up the break ups or show your partner that the spark is still there.

In today’s work-centred era, people are juggling with endless chores, job pressures and other demands of life. This pushes love life to the rear seat.

Celebrating Valentine Day provides lovers and loved ones with quality time that stands out from the rest of the time throughout the year. This day means prioritising the relationship even if it means delaying other tasks. Couples take a time off and plan romantic activities for the warm moments. The day induces a striking vibe in the hearts to commit with your partner.

Express your love, making your beloved smile in plentiful ways. Plan the day with full enthusiasm for the person who makes you feel complete.

You may plan a romantic holiday. Start your day surprising your beloved by doing something out of the blue. It may be bringing tea when they are still in bed or preparing breakfast for them. You can plan an exotic menu and spend some part of the day cooking together with ease.

Listen to love songs. You can also watch a romantic movie together. If you are at work, text love messages during the day. Convey over the phone, how desperate you are to meet them in the evening. When you are together, take selfies in different poses. Create a collection of memories, adding new leaves to your book of romance. You can visit a place you have never been to or you may sit and walk along a lakeside, riverside or seaside.

Wine has always been associated with romance. A glass of wine followed by a candle light dinner in a cosy restaurant can be great. The warm and glowing candles will make the atmosphere mellow and alluring.

Exchanging gifts may make you feel more in love. They may not be too expensive. It may be chocolates, flowers, soft toys or anything to show your partner that they are the dearest ones.

If you have not planned the day, go spontaneous. Sometimes, unplanned burst of love can create a fairy tale. Although love should fill every day with cordiality, many a times such a day can make you feel exhilarating. Take this day to mend and revive your relationship that might have wilted.