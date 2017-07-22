Besan Dhokla: The weekend recipe

Besan Dhokla is an exceptional Gujarati food. Be it a small town or a big city, one could find it at a good snack and sweet shops for sure. Made of besan, it can be segregated in various sizes, styles, boiled or fried. Often served with sweet tamarind chutney, these soft, sweet-namkeen tasted dhoklas are relished by the taste buds of people of all ages. Try it this weekend. Health-conscious people can also have it without a guilt.

Serves: 6; Preparation time: 30 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Besan 2 cups, Citric acid 1 + ¼ tsp (levelled), Sugar 2 + 2 tsp, Salt to taste, Meetha soda ½ tsp, Mustard seeds 1 tsp, Curry leaves 10, Green chillies 5, Water 2 cups, Oil 1 tbsp

Method:

Mix besan, one teaspoon of citric acid, two teaspoon of sugar and salt with adequate water to make neither a thick nor a thin batter. Beat it for at least 20 minutes. Pour it in a flat greased container having edges.

Add meetha soda just before putting the mixture in a greased container.

Put two glasses of water in a pressure cooker and give a boil.

Place the container filled with dhokla batter in the cooker and cover the lid of the cooker without whistle.

When the sound of pressure starts coming out of cooker, turn the gas slow. Let the dhokla cook on low flame for 30 minutes.

Turn off the gas and open the lid after five minutes.

Take out the dhokla from the container. Loosen the sides with the help of a sharp knife and turn down the container in a flat plate. Dhokla will come out.

To make dhokla water:

Take a pan. Heat oil.

Add mustard seeds. Add curry leaves after mustard seeds crackle.

Cut green chillies length wise. Add them in the oil.

Add two cups of water, two teaspoon of sugar, half teaspoon of citric acid and salt in it.

Give a boil and keep aside to cool down.

Pour this flavoured water on dhokla. Cut in big square pieces.

Garnish with green coriander leaves and grated coconut.

The common dish of many in Gujarat is now becoming famous in hotel menus of other states as well. This tempting, delicious dish could burst more hunger cramps in your stomach for sure, so why wait?