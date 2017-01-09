An Orange a day for a healthy you

Orange, the juicy winter fruit, is a favourite of many. Heaps of it in stalls and seller carts during the cold season colour up the market places. While some are a little tangy, some are real sweet in taste. The sweetness of a fully ripe orange depends on the climate and soil where it is grown. Hence, its taste may differ from place to place. But its health benefits are many. Rich in fibre and nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin B1 and antioxidants, orange is a miracle fruit for good health.

Eating an orange daily prevents heart ailments, cancers, ulcers and other diseases. It also lowers the risk of high blood pressure.

One or two glasses of orange juice a day may reduce the risk of kidney stones due to calcium deposits.

Packed with vitamin C, this citrus fruit fight various infections and strengthen the immune system.

Oranges are also good for the skin. They help in the formation of collagen, reduce wrinkles and make the skin glow.

According to studies, people consuming oranges in high quantity are less likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis.

They are said to improve vision by protecting against age-related mascular degeneration and prevent vision problems. They also boost memory functions of the brain and help in learning.

It's high soluble and insoluble fibre content helps prevent constipation.

Eat oranges daily and let your skin and hair shine and stay healthy.