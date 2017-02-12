Airbrush makeup: Up the hot quotient this Valentine's Day

Flaunt the hottest makeup look at your disposal this Valentine's Day with airbush makeup. This is a one-stop solution to all the beauty makeup. Skip the tedious makeup sessions and switch to this easy and popular technique to get you ready for the clicks and compliments on your Valentine date.

What is airbrush makeup? It is a light-weight makeup that is applied with the help of a small airgun tool. The makeup is sprayed onto the face, and a thin, fine and even layer of makeup is produced to create a matte finish. You can wear it without worrying about coming off of the face on dry rubbing or brushing against something. It is not transferable until you wash it off. It is a great idea to conceal tattoos besides skin blemishes.

This makeup, however, can be ruined with wetness. A simple tear can leave a streak. Nothing can be done to blend it then. The only way is to wash off and do it all over again. Hence, it is sensible to wear it at places where you are sure that you will remain dry. It is not as versatile as traditional makeup. Once applied, it does not give freedom to make changes as you can do in traditional makeup.

Choose a practised airbrush makeup artist to achieve perfection in your looks. Do check with your makeup artist if it is the perfect choice for the event and your skin type.

The right makeup done by the right person can wonderfully enhance your overall look. Sharp brows, dense eyes, succulent lips and flawless complexion is possible now in one go.

One important thing to do is to take care of your skin daily in natural ways for a better glow and smoothness after cosmetics application.