Aditi Rao Hydari to be face of Vogue Wedding Show 2017

India’s luxury bridal exhibition, the Vogue Wedding Show, is set to paint the town red again in August with actress Aditi Rao Hydari as the face of its fifth edition, according to a statement.

To be held on August 4-6 2017 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi, in partnership with Taj Hotels Palaces Resorts Safaris, the event is set to be grander and bigger this season.

The Vogue Wedding Show 2017 will offer guests the opportunity to make selections for their dream wedding and exclusive opportunity to meet with India's wedding specialists, finest jewellers, trousseau gifting brands, décor experts, and wedding planners.

They can also enjoy special meetings with India’s topmost bridal couture designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, Anita Dongre, Shantanu & Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Rahul Mishra, JADE by Monica & Karishma, Monisha Jaisingh, Payal Singhal, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Shyamal & Bhumika.

The attendees of the Vogue Wedding Show 2017 can attend exclusive masterclasses, including a workshop on styling, where celebrity style mentor and Vogue India’s Fashion director Anaita Shroff Adajania will share contemporary style tips and advice for brides and grooms. In her masterclass, celebrated wedding planner Vandana Mohan will be sharing some vital insights on how to plan your picture-perfect dream wedding.

Skincare specialist Dr Harshna Bijlani will talk about how to get that glowing, flawless skin. Make-up specialist Namrata Soni will break down facts and myths, and provide tips on how to wear make-up that’s ideal for different bridal looks. Celebrity hairstylist Rod Anker will take guests through a step-by- step process underlining the need for personal and professional hair care, complete with live demonstration. Celebrity nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel will tell brides-to-be how to look and feel their best through wellness and nutrition. Various other masterclasses on bespoke services will also be provided, the release added.