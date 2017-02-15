A spa day before your D-Day

Demonetisation has hit hard the winter wedding season. But many rush for the pre-wedding spa that is becoming a trend. Hectic marriage preparations can stress you out completely. But your body and mind need rejuvenation to look your best on your D-Day. To help ensure a picture perfect appearance, spa is the best option to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

Full body massage: This head to toe massage involves help in the release of certain hormones that calm nerve endings. It increases blood circulation and quietens the mind. You can get rid of dirty and dead skin, especially from areas that are susceptible to its accumulation. This massage revitalise your skin. It beats dryness, pigmentation and signs of sun damage. It helps eliminate toxins from your body. You will be able to sleep better before your D-Day after this spa.

Thai massage: With gentle pressures on energy lines and yoga-like stretching, it relaxes the whole body from inside out. It will enhance your personal appearance, emotional and mental status that are vital on your big day.

Deep tissue massage: It helps to lower both physical and psychological stress. It stimulates blood flow and relieve muscle tension. It also helps release happy hormones to keep you hale and hearty on your wedding day.

Hot stone massage: This massage offers deep relaxation, easing the stressed muscles and relieving all pain due to the tiring schedule you went through. It promotes sound sleep a day before your D-Day.

Swedish massage: This massage may relax the entire body by rubbing the muscles with long gliding strokes. With the body building up a lot of stress owing to tedious wedding chores, now it’s time to melt away all the worries and pains.

To ease the knots and tensions, book an appointment along with your fiancé at your favourite spa. It should be the day just before your wedding day to retain the benefits the whole big day.

Although, modern day luxury spa resorts are many, a perfect blend of traditional Ayurveda and super luxury ambience are most in demand. Make the most important and memorable day of your life go off without a glitch with this therapeutic treatment.