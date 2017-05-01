Wounded Royal Challengers Bangalore want to end season on a high!

Virat Kohli failed to sprinkle his magic on turf this time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but, not to be deterred, wounded Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to end the season on a positive note.

Having lost seven matches out of 10 so far in the IPL 2017, RCB stand second last in the points table with no hope of making it to the knock-out stage.

Head coach Daniel Vettori, however, has decided to put the vision on the bright side, planning a powerful show in the last four matches of the franchise.

“I don't think it's the time to assess the campaign. We still have four more games left. And they are important for the pride of the franchisee,” Vettori said as quoted by RCB’s official website.

In their 11th match of the season, the RCB will take on Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The New Zealander mentioned the tough schedule through which the team had to pass and the playing conditions in Mumbai.

“Before we gather ourselves, we have a pretty tough schedule with five games in nine days. We travel to Mumbai tomorrow(Sunday) and we need to play well there, it's a 4 pm game. We know how hot it will be and how well Mumbai are playing. It's a chance to regroup and push ourselves up,” he added.

Despite having star campaigners like Kohli, AB de Villers, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson in the crew, RCB has never clinched the crown so far in 10 seasons of the cash-rich league. They, however, managed to end three seasons (2009, 2011 and 2016) as runner-ups.

