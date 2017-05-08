Royal Challengers Bangalore's Travis Head admitted that it has been the worst Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the southern outfit after they suffered their 10th loss in 13 matches with a six-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday.

RCB, who have reached the final three times since IPL's inception in 2008, are rock-bottom in the points table with just two wins from 13 games and having managed five points.

"Result-wise, this is probably the worst season. It is disappointing result," he said.

Head, who top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 75 made it clear that the side had a great bonding.

"Nothing has changed off the field since last season. We still enjoy as an unit. But it hasn't gelled well on the field. It happens in T20 cricket. You can't get back the momentum back once things go bad," he said.

KKR's Chris Lynn, Head said, has been the most powerful hitter this season. "He has a reputation of being a big hitter in Big Bash League too. In IPL, he's done the same. He is an unbelievable hitter of the ball," he said, adding that Lynn and Sunil Narine put the pressure back on RCB in six overs. "They took advantage of the new ball," he said.

Head said KKR took advantage of the new hard ball and took the game away from them in the first six overs.

"They just took advantage of the new hard ball. They had it in the first six. They put pressure back on us," he pointed out.

KKR made the play-offs with the win and will play Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday before ending league engagements at the Eden Gardens on May 13 against Mumbai Indians who are top of the table and have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.