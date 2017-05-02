Sunrisers bet on Bhuvneshwar-Rashid duo ahead of Delhi encounter

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad that feature the orange cap holder David Warner and purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the squad, have this time put their bet on pace-spin pair of Bhuvneshwar and Rashid Khan.

“The #Bhuvi and @rashidkhan_19 duo have an average of 15.03 and an economy rate of just 6.68. #OrangeArmy #RiseOfOrange #StatsThatMatter,” Sunrisers tweeted ahead of their clash against Delhi Daredevils at the Firozshah Kotla Stadium in Delhi.

The IPL franchise added that the pace-spin duo had claimed more than 50 per cent of the team’s wickets so far in the 2017 season.

“We've got 32 out of 59 wickets through the pair of #Bhuvi and @rashidkhan_19, which amounts to 54.2% of the team's wickets. #OrangeArmy,” the team added.

The 27-year-old paceman from UP, Bhuvneshwar has taken 20 wickets so far in nine IPL 2017 matches, with an impressive bowling average of 11.60 and economy of 6.44 runs per over.

Bhuvneshwar leads the top wicket-taking bowlers’ chart with Rising Pune Supergiant Spinner Imran Tahir and Mumbai Indians’ pacer Mitchell McClenaghan chasing the Indian bowler with 16 and 15 wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid has been a discovery of the season as he deceived the best of the batsmen with his googlies.

The 18-year-old spinner is the fifth most wicket-taking spinner so far, claiming 12 wickets from nine matches at an economy of 6.91 runs per over.