After guiding Delhi Daredevils to a nail-biting two-wicket win against Gujarat Lions at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday, Shreyas Iyer revealed his desire to play other match-winning innings in team's remaining group stage matches.

"Two more matches left, I see to it that I get two more Man Of The Match awards," Iyer said in the post-match ceremony while aiming for an impressive show against Rising Pune Supergiant and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Iyer scored inspiring 96 runs off 57 balls, his highest T20 knock to propel Delhi to the victory. Earlier, he had scored highest 86 runs for Mumbai against Vidarbha in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The 22-year-old batsman from Mumbai hit 15 boundaries, the highest number of fours in an innings so far in the IPL 2017.

"Shreyas was outstanding. You have to take these things in stride and work harder. We have two more games. We want to win both the games and finish off on a high," Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan said in the post-match ceremony, praising Iyer for his notable knock.

Iyer, who was bestowed with the Man Of The Match, said that he would have been happier if he had finished off the game.

"I wasn't thinking about my 100. I just wanted to get my team though. We had lost early wickets, I'll keep knocking for singles and doubles. It worked out. 100 doesn't really matter. Winning the match for the team is more important," said the right-hander.