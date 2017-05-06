The 23-year-old pacer from Punjab, Sandeep Sharma, created history at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when he dismissed Royal Challengers Bangalore's top batsmen Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers in an IPL match on Friday.

This was the first time when a single bowler took the precious wickets of the RCB trio.

Sharma, who was later bestowed with the Man Of The Match award, in the end, seemed 'happy' to bowl a dreamlike spell in Bangalore.

"It is making me feel great (about picking three great T20 strikers). It is a dream come true for me, getting those key wickets. I'm very happy," the KXIP pacer said in the post-match ceremony.

The winning team skipper Glenn Maxwell heaped praise on the Punjab paceman and showed faith on the young chap ahead of the IPL playoffs.

"Sandeep Sharma has been amazing in the last two games. To get those three out in the tournament is a big thing, having all of them in one innings is just brilliant," Maxwell said.

Displeased captain Virat Kohli, who lost his wicket for six runs on Friday, too didn't shy to appreciate the young bowler.

"He (Sandeep) hit the right areas. If you see AB's dismissal, he smokes those balls more often than not. We have played with intent in the past, we haven't played with intent, but both haven't worked. Credit to him - all three deliveries were good length balls," said the RCB captain, whose team is already out of contention for the IPL playoffs.