Robin Uthappa hits IPL-best knock as KKR beat Pune to top points table

Robin Uthappa and skipper Gautam Gambhir struck unbeaten half-centuries to power Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of the standings with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Rising Pune Supergiant in an IPL match, here on Wednesday night.

Uthappa made 87 off 47 balls while Gambhir scored 62 off 46 balls as the duo stitched 158 runs off just 85 balls for the second wicket to power KKR to the comprehensive victory.

Chasing 183 for the win, KKR rode on Uthappa and Gambhir's brilliant knocks to overwhelm the target in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, Steven Smith led from the front with an unbeaten 51 to lift Rising Pune Supergiant to a challenging 182 for five.

Smith's half-century came off 37 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six.

Besides Smith, Ajinkya Rahane (46 off 41 balls), Rahul Tripathi (38 off 23), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (23 off 11) and Daniel Christian (16 off 6) also made useful contributions for the home team.

Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of two for 31.

