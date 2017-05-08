Rabada, Morris, Matthews leave Delhi Daredevils for Champions Trophy

Delhi Daredevils trio of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Angelo Matthews on Monday left the Indian Premier League (IPL) to join their respective national teams in the ICC Champions Trophy, starting June 1.

The Daredevils, after yet another dismal performance this season, are currently languishing at the penultimate spot in the eight-team tournament.

The Zaheer Khan-led franchise could muster only four wins from their 11 matches so far and need to win all their remaining three matches to have any chance of making it to the play-offs.

The Delhi side will next face Gujarat Lions at the Green Park in Kanpur on Wednesday.