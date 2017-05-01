Krunal Pandya hurts himself after dismissing his bunny AB de Villiers

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya had to go off the field after suffering a strain while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

“Krunal has gone off the field! Good to see him walk though. He is receiving some treatment!” Mumbai said in a tweet.

Krunal, however, managed to dismiss his bunny AB de Villiers for the fourth time in a row.

De Villiers gave RCB fans a little hope after the early blows as openers Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh lost their wickets cheaply for 20 and 17 runs respectively.

The South African hit 43 runs off 27 balls with the help of three sixes and three boundaries.

Krunal’s short pitch delivery got a leading edge of De Villiers’ willow and Jasprit Bumrah jogged to his right to take the catch.

Celebrating the dismissal, Krunal displayed a gesture symbolising that he dismissed De Villiers in all four matches that he played against Mumbai Indians.

Krunal’s feat remains the joint-most, with KKR spinner Piyush Chawla, to whom De Villiers has fallen to in the IPL.