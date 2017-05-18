KKR hungry for win against Mumbai Indians: Gautam Gambhir

Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will put everything on stake to claim a final berth when they face each other at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Kolkata skipper Gautam Gambhir, who led his side to the crown twice in 2010 and 2012, expressed that despite having no good record against Rohit Sharma-led blues, KKR are potent to put an impressive show at Chinnaswamy.

“They are a quality side and have beaten us twice. Hopefully, we'll try to give one back to them. This should be a good challenge and we should be up for it,” Gambhir said after KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by Duckworth Lewis method to keep their final hopes alive.

Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant has already booked a place in the final after they outdid Mumbai by 20 runs in the first qualifier match.

“We are hungry and want to do well against Mumbai. We don't have a good record against Mumbai, but hopefully we can settle that tomorrow,” the 35-year-old batsman added.

Head-to-head, KKR and Mumbai have faced each other in 20 matches so far in 10 seasons of the IPL. Mumbai have dominated the most as they won 15 and lost five matches to Kolkata.