Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir is keen to host Rising Pune Supergiant at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, seeking a return to the victory route in the ongoing Indian Premier League season 10.

Second-ranked in points table, KKR were routed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last IPL match. David Warner-led Hyderabad franchise humiliated Gambhir’s troupe by 48 runs.

Despite having won seven matches out of 10 in all, Gambhir feels that his team is still due to play an impressive game in the season.

“My team is in a good position having won seven of the 10 games we have played. But I will be the first one to say that we haven’t been at the top of our game, not just yet. We have to turn out our A-game as all eyes are on us,” the 35-year-old batsman wrote in his blog for KKR.

Emphasising on the Hyderabad debacle, the discontent skipper said, "We haven’t had a single game where we batted, bowled or fielded at par with our talent. We can’t afford to repeat this (Hyderabad defeat) against Pune.”

Under the captaincy of Steve Smith, Pune rode a roller-coaster as they won six and lost four matches so far in this season. Their last outing saw Ben Stokes scoring unbeaten ton to power them to a thumping five-wicket win over Gujarat Lions.

“On Monday, Ben Stokes gave first helping of return on investment made on him. His hundred barely assisted by a cramping body was high on quality and grit,” Gambhir added, praising Stokes for his match-winning knock.