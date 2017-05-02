Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli appeared relaxing a bit with Harbhajan Singh’s daughter Hinaya in the backdrop of the highly-competitive Indian Premier League.

Kohli suffered a major heartbreak on Monday when RCB suffered their eighth defeat in the ongoing IPL 2017. Subsequent to the result, RCB were forced out of contention for the season's play-offs.

The star cricketer's mood, however, seemed to have been uplifted by Harbhajan's daughter, with whom he posted a selfie as the cute baby clutched on to his beard.

“Baby hinaya looking for something in my beard ?????. And I am surprised how can someone be so beautiful and cuteee. What a blessing to @harbhajan3 @geetabasra. God bless you all,” Kohli said in an Instagram post.

Riding on Rohit Sharma's 56 runs, Mumbai outclassed RCB by five wicket to top the points table.