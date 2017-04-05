Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Already out of the race to the play-offs, RCB have made three changes to their playing XI with Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh and Aniket Choudhary replacing the trio of Samuel Badree, Sachin Baby and Stuart Binny.

On the other hand, the hosts have made one change with Karn Sharma replacing veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is missing out due to an injury.

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel (WK), Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Travis Head, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Mandeep Singh, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Pawan Negi, Adam Milne, Sreenath Aravind, Aniket Choudhary, Yuzvendra Chahal.