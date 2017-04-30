Kings XI Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma led the bowling attack as the hosts wrapped spirited Delhi Daredevils for a small total of 67 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Under the captaincy of Karun Nair, Delhi failed miserably and lost seven of their batsmen for a single-digit score.

Sandeep claimed four big wickets in the shape of Sanju Samson (5), Sam Billings (0), Shreyas Iyer (6) and Kagiso Rabada (11).

Axar Patel and Varun Aaron supported Sandeep with claiming two wickets each, while Mohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell took the scalp of Shahbaz Nadeep (0) and Rishabh Pant (3) respectively to join the party.

Delhi are currently placed last in the points table as they lost five matches out of seven in all.