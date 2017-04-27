West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels gears up to fill the shoes of South African opener Quinton de Kock in the bowling-heavy squad of Delhi Daredevils ahead of their IPL clash against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

De Cock pulled out of the cash-rich league due to an injury well before its beginning. Now Samuels joining the young-guns’ team will definitely give Delhi a balance in their batting line-up.

Samuels has played 71 Tests, 187 ODIs and 55 T20Is for West Indies and represented Pune Warriors in one of the early editions of the Indian Premier League.

Having played 10 IPL matches, the 36-year-old scored 132 runs and claimed nine wickets with his right-arm off-break bowling.

Zaheer Khan-led Delhi stand second last in the points table as they won two and lost four matches so far in the ongoing season.