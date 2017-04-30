Kings XI Punjab captain Glenn Maxwell won the toss and elected to bowl first against Delhi Daredevils at the PCA Stadium, Mohali on Sunday.

"We will bowl. It's a fresh pitch, there was a little bit of rain yesterday, should be helpful for our pacers," Maxwell said after winning the toss.

Karun Nair is captaining Delhi in the absence of Zaheer Khan.

Pat Cummins and Ankit Bawne are also missed out as Sam Billings, Shahbaz Nadeem and Mohammed Shami are back in the Daredevils squad.

For Punjab, Hashim Amla, T Natarajan and Varun Aaron carved their place in the playing eleven.

Kings XI Punjab: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla, Manan Vohra, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Varun Aaron, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Delhi Daredevils: Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Karun Nair (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Corey Anderson, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami