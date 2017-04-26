'Harbhajan's fighting spirit pushing Mumbai Indians forward'

The current table-toppers of the Indian Premier League season 10, Mumbai Indians on Wednesday acknowledged India’s star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for his contribution to the success of the two-time league champions.

The 36-year-old is associated with Mumbai from past 10 years and still inspiring the team to victories. MI skipper Rohit Sharma hailed Harbhajan for his “encouraging” support to the side.

“He (Harbhajan) has fought all his life to get where he is... and that is something really encouraging for all of us,” Rohit said in a video released by Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Calling him "like an elder brother", Rohit said Harbhajan always lead the side with his valuable experience.

“He has shown us the way... how to march towards your goal and how to achieve it. He is someone who never takes a back seat,” Rohit added.

Mumbai fielding coach Jonty Rhodes, who earned great recognition for his legendary acrobatic skills on the field, also praised the experienced off-spinner.

“Too often, international players will just stand and hit you, whereas if it's Harbhajan Singh, there's real respect and often that plays on the mind of the opposing batsman more than just ability,” Rhodes said.

Having played eight matches so far in the season, Mumbai have won six in a row. Harbhajan played seven matches for MI this season and managed to claim just four wickets.

Neglecting the current slump in his form, Rhodes said Bhajji has been a lucky charm for the side. “He has a little bit of an aura and a presence which has worked really well for us at Mumbai Indians,” the South African added.