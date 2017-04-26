IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir knows how to keep MS Dhoni under control

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir played his hundredth match for the two-time IPL champions, facing Rising Pune Supergiant at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Adding to the joy, Gambhir stole all the limelight when he set an attacking field for RPS’ star wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who came to bat in the 14th over.

The KKR skipper positioned fielders at slip, leg slip and silly point for Dhoni when RPS stood at 112/2 after losing both the openers Ajinkya Rahane (46) and Rahul Tripathi (38).

Gambhir’s effort was commendable as he dominated the powerful hitter, who managed to score just 23 runs with a six and two boundaries.

“I simply love Gambhir's captaincy....slip, leg slip and silly point for MSD. Teams couldn't do it in Tests. #IPL #RPSvKKR,” former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra tweeted, hailing the KKR captain Gambhir for field setting.

This wasn’t the first time when Gambhir did this to Dhoni as earlier also he has positioned the similar field to control the aggressive middle-order batsman.

Captaining Delhi during a domestic cricket clash in 2015, Gambhir set the same field for Jharkhand batsman Dhoni.

In the IPL, he did this thrice before Wednesday – KKR vs Chennai Super Kings in the 2015 edition, while RPS vs KKR and KKR vs RPS during the 2016 season of the cash-rich league.