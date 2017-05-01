IPL 2017: David Warner leads charge as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat KKR

Skipper David Warner led from the front, smashing a sensational century to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to comfortable 48-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a rain-hit IPL encounter, here on Sunday.

Warner butchered the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers with a 59-ball 126-run innings, studded with 10 fours and 8 sixes to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to an imposing 209-3 after captain Gautam Gambhir had decided to bowl after winning the toss.

Chasing the target, KKR were reduced to 12-2 in 2.3 overs with both their openers -- Gambhir (11) and Sunil Narine (1) back to the pavilion.

Robin Uthappa (53) and Manish Pandey (39) then shared a 78-run partnership for the third wicket to keep their themselves in the hunt. But once both the batsmen were dismissed it was all over for KKR.

This was Sunrisers' sixth win in 10 matches. They now have 13 points and are placed at the third spot in the table.

For two-time champions and table-toppers KKR, it is only their third loss in 10 matches.

Earlier, skipper Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (29), who had forged a 107-run opening partnership in their last match against KXIP, produced yet another scintillating 139-run opening partnership in 76 balls to set up the foundation.

Once they were back into the hut, Kane Williamson (40) used the long handle to good use, blasting five fours in his 25-ball innings and alongwith Yuvraj Singh (6 not out) took Sunrisers across the 200-mark.

This was the highest total in this season and also the third time that Sunrisers have scored a 200-plus total. They had scored 207-3 against Kings XI Punjab in their last match, besides scoring 207-4 against RCB early in the season.