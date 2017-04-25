IPL 2017: Carefree Virat Kohli hangs out at gaming joint in Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli took time off from the nets to hang out at a gaming joint in the city's upscale shopping mall on Monday, unfazed by last Sunday's humiliating 82-run defeat by two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a league tie at the Eden Gardens.

"It's great fun to be at Smaaash, which has been my favourite hangout for a long time, as the popular venue pumps energy to play video games, enjoy music, dance and dine," Kohli said on the occasion through a statement released by the company on Tuesday.

Located in 1, MG Road Lido Mall in the city centre, the year-old 'Smaaash' is a vibrant multi-spots and entertainmet zone where sports, virutal reality, gaming, music and dining turn into a heady mix to treat guests with family, friends and children alike.

The visit also coincded with Kohli tweeting and greeting Indian batting maestreo Sachin Tendulkar on the Mumbaikar's 44th birthday on Monday.

"Having youth icon Virat at our Bengaluru zone adds value to our brand, as his energy and zeal for sports, including cricket, resonates with our hangout and his frenzied fans," said Smaaash Entertainment Ltd Chief Imagination Officer Shripal Morakhia in the statement.

With only four points from two wins and five losses in seven games, last year's IPL runners-up RCB are languishing at the bottom of the eight-team table.

They need to perform better in their upcoming matches in order to secure a spot in next month's IPL-10 play-offs.