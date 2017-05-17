Heavy showers delay second innings in KKR-SRH IPL Eliminator

Heavy showers coupled with strong winds delayed start of the second innings after Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a below par 128/7 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the half-empty M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday.

Right at the end of the first innings, it started drizzling and in no time it turned into heavy rain, delaying KKR's response after skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and chose to bowl seeing the slow nature of the 22-yard strip.

Gambhir was vindicated as his bowlers, led by fit-again Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/20) and Umesh Yadav (2/21), did the job for him.

According to reports, a five-over game can start until 12:26 a.m., the target for which then will be 41.

If there is no play at all, Hyderabad will go through to Qualifier 2 on account of finishing higher on the points table in the league stage.