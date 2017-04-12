Chris Lynn to be back in Kolkata Knight Riders before IPL playoffs?

Australian batsman Chris Lynn, who bagged the orange cap early in the 10th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to return to the Kolkata Knight Riders playing eleven before the season’s playoffs.

Lynn was rested after he suffered a shoulder injury during a match against Gujarat Lions. The 27-year-old had scored unbeaten 93 runs in a record T20 opening partnership with captain Gautam Gambhir in the match.

In a boost to the strength of KKR, Lynn might return on field soon as he was seen practicing in nets, where he batted for half an hour despite a well-strapped shoulder.

According to media reports, the right-hander might feature in KKR’s clash against Kings XI Punjab or Mumbai Indians. Kolkata are scheduled to play KXIP on 9 May, following which they host Mumbai on 13 May.

“The shoulder is slowly getting there. I had a cortisone injection the other day and it worked really well," Lynn was quoted by Australian media.

Meanwhile, the Gautam Gambhir-led side will lock horns against Rising Pune Supergiant at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

