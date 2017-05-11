Not thick skinned but practical in film business: Rohit Shetty

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for making entertaining movies, says he takes criticism sportingly because he is practical about film business and understand others' opinion about his work.

Asked if he is wise or thick skinned in dealing with criticism of his films, Shetty told here: "I am not thick skinned... I am quite practical in film business. If I talk from the business point, my film is a product and as a businessman, I know my product will cater to a certain group of customers and not impress the whole world.

"So, it is wise to serve to my potential audience. But that does not mean I would abuse critics and get defensive. I understand their point as well."

Shetty is known for his commercial potboilers Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Singham, Singham Returns, Chennai Express and Dilwale. He has directed stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Does criticism hurt him?

"It's not about being emotional about it... It is a matter of choice. If I will start making films to impress critics, I might just lose my target audience and that is risky. But yes, I am sure one day I will bridge the gap by making something that will impress both," said Shetty, who is all geared up to host the adventurous TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

As he is coming back to the show after two years, asked if he missed the show, he said: "Well, I was occupied in shooting films and ads. But I watched a few episodes. I think Akshay Kumar is a better host than me when it comes to stunts.

"However, this season, we tried to bring some more entertaining elements. And some surprising elements will be unveiled as the show goes on air."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 will be shot in Spain, and the show will air on Colors TV end of May.