It's important to speak up: Gul Panag

Actress Gul Panag, who has been lauded for being vocal and expressing her views, says it is important for an individual to speak up.



"It's important to be so (vocal)...I think it's important to speak up for what's right...What you believe is right," said Gul.



Gul says she has to be true herself and "have to speak up for myself in what I believe is right, specially when other people, who believe the same thing is right but choosing to be quite."



"I know a lot of people who think like me but for negativity and criticism...is fine...You should also have the humility to open to the other sides of the same opinion. Which is a problem in our society...I think it's important to do that (be vocal)," she added.